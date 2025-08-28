Ethiopia Reaffirms GERD As a Symbol of 'African Self-Reliance', Calls for 'Equitable Use of Shared Resources'

Addis Abeba — Ethiopia has reiterated its position that the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) embodies African self-reliance and regional development, as the country prepares to inaugurate the continent's largest hydropower project.

In a current affairs briefing to the media, Ambassador Nebiat Getachew, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said, "The completion of the dam is a symbol of African self-reliance and regional development."

GERD, which holds a 74 billion cubic meter (BCM) reservoir and has a total installed capacity of 5,150 megawatts (MW), is set to become Africa's largest hydropower facility once fully operational.

Ambassador Nebiat also underlined Ethiopia's commitment to the Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA), describing it as "a landmark legal instrument governing equitable use of the Nile." The CFA came into force in October 2024, following years of negotiations under the Nile Basin Initiative.

The statement comes amid renewed Egyptian diplomatic efforts to rally regional support against the project. Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty has in recent weeks held talks with counterparts in Sudan, South Sudan, Djibouti, Uganda, Kenya, and Somalia, reiterating Cairo's opposition to what it describes as unilateral measures on the Nile in violation of international law.

Earlier this month, Foreign Minister Abdelatty, accompanied by Egypt's Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Hani Sewilam, met with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in Entebbe to convey Egypt's "existential concerns" over water security. According to Egyptian media, the delegation warned of "unilateral actions" in the eastern Nile Basin and threatened to pursue "all necessary measures under international law" to safeguard Egypt's share of the Nile waters.

In contrast, Ethiopia has maintained calls for "equitable and reasonable use of shared resources." Ambassador Nebiat stressed that "African nations must collaborate to manage their resources and determine their own future through dialogue and mutual agreement."

Ethiopia continues to frame the GERD not only as a national achievement but also as a symbol of basin-wide solidarity and African-led development. Addis Abeba has also cautioned that Egypt's rejection of the CFA and its campaign against GERD risk undermining the cooperative spirit embraced by several other Nile Basin states.

With the CFA now in effect and GERD approaching full operation, water experts argue that Nile Basin countries must move beyond zero-sum narratives. They assert that the project should be recognized not as a threat but as an opportunity for shared prosperity across the region.