Rwanda Receives Seven Migrants From U.S.

28 August 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Moise M. Bahati

The Rwandan government has confirmed the arrival of seven migrants from the United States, as part of a resettlement agreement signed this year.

"The first group of seven vetted migrants arrived in Rwanda in mid-August," Yolande Makolo, the government spokesperson, said.

She said the migrants are accommodated by an international organization and receive visits by the International Organization on Migration (IOM) and Rwandan social services.

Makolo said three of the individuals have expressed a desire to return to their home countries, while four wish to stay and build lives in Rwanda. Their countries of origin were not made public.

"Regardless of their specific needs, all of these individuals will receive appropriate support and protection from the Rwandan government," Makolo added.

Following Washington's request, Rwanda agreed to receive up to 250 third national migrants from the US.

Under the agreement, Rwanda has the ability to approve each individual proposed for resettlement and those approved will be provided with workforce training, health care, and accomodation support.

