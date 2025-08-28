Rwandan Company Seals Historic Deal to Supply Tungsten to the U.S.

Trinity Metals, which operates the Nyakabingo Mine, is Africa's largest tungsten producer and the fourth largest globally.

A historic deal has been finalised to directly supply Tungsten concentrate from Rwanda to the United States, with the first shipment now being prepared, Trinity Metals has announced.

The development marks the first consistent and reliable supply of high-grade tungsten from Africa's Great Lakes region to the US.

Trinity Metals, which operates the Nyakabingo Mine, is Africa's largest tungsten producer and the fourth largest globally. The company produces about 120 tonnes of wolframite, the host mineral for tungsten, each month.

ALSO READ: Mining: Rwanda stands to gain as tungsten prices soar globally

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Tungsten is a key metal used in manufacturing wires, electrodes, and wear-resistant machine parts. Rwanda already exports significant quantities, particularly to Austria, where it is processed for industrial applications.

In a statement published on August 28, Trinity Metals announced that it has finalised a commercial agreement under which tungsten concentrate (W03) from its Nyakabingo Mine will be supplied directly to the United States. The deal involves Global Tungsten and Powders (GTP), part of the Plansee Group in Pennsylvania, and Trinity Metals' offtake partner, Traxys.

With over 100 years of experience, GTP is one of the largest tungsten processors in the world producing high-quality tungsten and tungsten carbide powders; it also processes tungsten heavy alloy powders to finished components for the aerospace and defence industries.

ALSO READ: Rwandan company in talks to supply Tungsten to US smelters

Reacting to the deal, Trinity Metals' Chairman Shawn McCormick, noted that as the largest producer of tungsten on the continent, the company is very pleased to be working with both Traxys and America's largest tungsten refiner, GTP, on "this historic agreement."

Plansee Group Director of Global Raw Materials Eric Rowe, said the agreement adds a new supply of responsibly produced tungsten raw material to their mix, "thereby further strengthening American national security and supporting the U.S. industrial base with this truly critical mineral.:

Traxys CEO Mark Kristoff commented that they are proud to initiate the supply of critical minerals from Rwanda's largest miner, Trinity Metals, to America's largest tungsten processor, GTP.

ALSO READ: High-grade lithium deposits found in Rwanda

"The clear alignment of corporate values and commitment for long-term partnership is ideal," he noted.

Trinity Metals was formed in 2022 by merging three mines, Nyakabingo Tungsten Mine, Rutongo Tin Mine and Musha Tin and Tantalum Mine. Trinity has also discovered a highly prospective Lithium deposit called Ntunga on its Musha concession.