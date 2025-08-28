Rwanda: UN Refugee Agency Boss in Rwanda

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, is in Rwanda on an official visit aimed at deepening collaboration with the government and partners on refugee protection and long-term solutions.

Grandi met with THE Minister of Emergency Management, Maj Gen (Rtd) Albert Murasira, on Wednesday, August 27. Their discussions focused on resilience, integration, and safeguarding the rights of refugees, reaffirming Rwanda's partnership with UN Refugee Agency.

Before he came to Rwanda, Grandi went to DR Congo, where he met with various officials, including the country's president. The visit also comes about one month after Rwanda, DR Congo and the UN Refugee Agency signed an agreement on the voluntary repatriation of refugees in the two countries.

On Monday, about 530 Rwandan citizens were repatriated from DR Congo, as part of the renewed commitment by the governments.

According to the Ministry in charge of Emergency Management, the Grandi's visit highlights strong collaboration with the UN refugee agency and underscores shared commitment to sustainable and inclusive refugee response.

"The visit seeks to strengthen engagement with Government and partners on refugee protection and long-term solutions, reaffirming Rwanda's role as a reliable partner in sustainable and inclusive refugee response," reads the statement.

Grandi's visit comes as Rwanda, the UN and development partners are exploring ways to improve living standards for the country's refugee population, estimated at about 135,000 as of December 2024. Most of them are from the DR Congo and Burundi.

Just this week, Rwandan officials and UNHCR leadership discussed the country's plan to gradually transition from traditional refugee camps to integrated settlements.

The move, officials said, will align with the Global Compact on Refugees and promote inclusion, self-reliance, and durable solutions for both refugees and host communities.

Beyond settlement reforms, Rwanda and its partners are also advancing refugee inclusion through new partnerships.

On Monday, August 25, the UNHCR-Rwanda and the African Development Bank (AfDB) signed a Joint Country Action Plan for 2025-2027 to support refugee self-reliance across sectors such as energy, water, transport, education, and livelihoods.

The plan is aligned with Rwanda's Sustainable Refugee Graduation Strategy for 2025-2030 and the government's broader development agenda under the National Strategy for Transformation (NST2).