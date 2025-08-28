Africa: The Magic of Laughter, Art of Satire

opinion

Laughing or seeing the funny side of life is likely a unique gift of human beings. Laughter sounds magical. How do we laugh, and why? Is there a purpose in laughing? Science shows that animals also laugh, but their laughter may not be as conscious, delightful, or healing as human laughter. It is probable that animals don't laugh consciously but fulfill a biological need. At least sixty-five animal species are said to possess the ability to laugh, yet their laughter is more a form of vocalization during play than a reflection of human amusement.

Science tells us that what is known as "the vocal play signal" in animals allows them to communicate enjoyment and invite others to participate in play, similar to human laughter. It does not matter how many animals can laugh; none match human laughter, which is both conscious and beneficial. People have learned, or perhaps become addicted, to laughter not for its own sake but because it brings happiness.

The benefits of laughter are diverse. There is no data on the first man or men who introduced laughter into the otherwise tragic human condition. However, scientific evidence indicates that people began to laugh millions of years ago--approximately ten to sixteen million years ago, to be more precise. Laughter likely also marks the beginning of satire, a popular art form. Satire is not merely about creating fun for laughter; it is a serious art that originated in ancient Greece and has developed through time to hold a significant place in art and literature.

Today, we have many funny people. Some have turned the talent of making others laugh into a profession. Earning a living by making others happy is a blessing in itself. Some individuals are said to lead miserable lives privately while bringing joy to others through their satire or comedy.

Charlie Chaplin, the world-famous king of silent movies, was known to be deeply unhappy in his private life but made the world laugh with performances that relied solely on the movements of his arms and legs to create joy and explosive laughter. He made people laugh until their sides hurt. Many believe that comedians must be happy individuals, but this is not always the case. Their private lives may be chaotic, yet they bring laughter simply because they love seeing others happy. What is more generous than making people feel joy?

In this country, laughter is becoming the cheapest and most effective way to relax. This is not just because people go to theaters to enjoy funny performances. Technology has made it easier for us to find happiness and enjoy laughter through online videos and other outlets. This is likely why an increasing number of amateur comedians perform privately and release their productions online, often earning substantial money.

They perform from the comfort of their homes, away from potentially intimidating live audiences. This type of performance is becoming so popular that even those without talent are trying their luck. They know they have nothing to lose and something to gain; at the very least, they can display their images on screen.

The ability to create laughter may be naturally acquired. While talent must exist initially, it can be developed through an artistic career. If you lack the talent to evoke laughter, even the best theatrical arts departments may not make you a funny person.

This may explain the scarcity of comedians. The paradox is that most comedians do not laugh or laugh rarely in their private lives. Many of us think and even envy them, believing they are always happy and laughing wherever they go. However, this is not true, as evidenced by Charlie Chaplin's life.

There are at least two types of people who can weave funny stories and make others laugh: professional comedians and amateur jokesters. The professionals possess natural talent and substantial training, often working in theaters and show business. The amateur ones are naturally funny and prefer public spaces to share their humor through jokes or by teasing friends and acquaintances. These individuals also seek to earn a living in different ways.

They are the popular entertainers we encounter in bars and cafes. Often invited for their company, some become drinking buddies for wealthier individuals too tired to go to the theater and instead choose to laugh with a drink in hand. In bygone days, exceptionally funny people were invited to royal palaces to entertain monarchs with their wit and stories.

Emperor Menelik of Ethiopia enjoyed the company of humorists who performed for him. One such individual, Aleka Gebere Hanna, was renowned for his witty remarks, entertaining courtiers at the palace. He was popular for his sharp observations and ability to poke fun at people. Lesser-known performers also delighted the public with their amusing utterances. Their talent lay in creating laughter spontaneously without rehearsals, placing them among the most gifted humorists.

Aleka Gebre Hanna's collected remarks are published in a book available to humor enthusiasts. He is likely the first satirist in this country, even though he did not perform in theaters, which did not exist at the time. He was not just funny; he was a satirist who mocked the behaviors of both commoners and dignitaries, who were not offended by his humor. His subjects ranged from mundane to serious themes concerning society and authority. He was beloved by both the palace and the streets.

According to available information, "Satire is the art of making someone or something look ridiculous, raising laughter to embarrass, humble, or discredit its targets." It also aims to teach moral lessons and convey important messages for societal improvement. This was precisely what Aleka Gebre Hanna accomplished, whether he was aware of it or not. In a time of innocence, no one felt hurt by his wit and satire, which were expressed in clear, accessible language. Everyone laughed, and the satirist was happy.

The history of modern satire began with the emergence of modern literature and drama. In Ethiopia, satire serves as a vehicle for social commentary, using humor to expose and critique vices, follies, and shortcomings of individuals and government. The aim of satire is nothing less than to improve society and national life.

One perspective holds that using humor, ridicule, and irony to critique societal, political, and economic issues is a long-standing practice in Ethiopian theater. While triggering laughter may not be the primary objective of satire, effective satire makes us laugh, teaches us lessons, and indirectly calls for improvements in societal norms and practices. As the saying goes, life is worth living as long as there is laughter and satire; however, life is not merely a laughing matter, as there are often more things that make us cry than laugh.