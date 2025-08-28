Ghana: Buah Inaugurates EPA, GAEC Boards

The Minister of Environment Science and Technology (MEST) yesterday inaugurated the Governing Boards of the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) and the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC).

The EPA Board included, Ms Christina Amoako Nuamah as the Chairperson; Prof. Nana Ama Browne Klutse, Prof. Rosemary Boateng Coffie, Mumuni Abdulai Bolnaaba, Prof. Mike Yaw Osei Atweneboana, and Dr Sandra Kesse-Amankwa.

The rest are Dr Eddie Akwetey, Mr Clifford Edmund Frimpong, Mr Sampson Akwettey, Mrs Mavis Asare Donkor, Mr Chris Kwasi Anaglo, Dr Wisdom Atiwoto, Mr Samuel Aggrey and Ms Suweibatu Adam.

The GAEC Board is made up of Dr Abdulai Baba Salifu as the Chairman; Prof. Samuel Boakye Dampare, Mr Albert Quashgah, Prof. France Gbogbo, Dr Sena Akosua Yvonne Loh, Prof. Langbong Bimi, and Ms Suweibatu Adam as members.

Inaugurating the boards in Accra, the Acting Minister of MEST, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, called on the Board members to demonstrate diligence, foresight and integrity in steering their respective institutions to advance national development.

He said the inauguration of the two Boards marked a renewed commitment to safeguarding the country's environment, harnessing scientific innovation, and strengthening its energy security in line with government's vision of a greener, cleaner, and industrialised economy.

Mr Buah reminded members of the EPA Board of their mandate under Act 490, as amended by Act 1062 and Act 1124, to advise on policy, ensure enforcement of environmental regulations, and provide strategic direction for effective performance of the Authority.

He emphasised the centrality of environmental impact assessments (EIA), cautioning that no major project should proceed without a thorough evaluation of its potential environmental consequences, adding that the EIA process was "not a bureaucratic obstacle, but a shield to protect water bodies, forests, biodiversity, and the health of citizens."

To protect ecosystems, and generate jobs and environmental sustainable investments, the Minister urged the EPA Board to remain vigilant in preventing environmental degradation and to support policies that unlock the opportunities of the blue economy through sustainable use of aquatic resources, marine pollution control, coastal management and responsible fisheries.

Expressing concern about the destruction caused by illegal small-scale mining, and calling it one of the greatest threats to the country's environment, he said the Board must help enforce environmental laws, promote alternative livelihoods, and intensify community sensitisation.

Turning to GAEC, Mr Buah underscored the importance of ensuring compliance with international nuclear safety and regulatory standards as Ghana collaborates with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to advance its nuclear agenda.

The Minister disclosed that processes were underway to review the GAEC Act, 2000 (Act 588), to better position the Commission to meet national needs, and urged the Board to provide expert input to accelerate the review.

Mr. Buah further encouraged the GAEC Board to strengthen research collaborations and promote innovation in the peaceful application of nuclear technology in fields such as health, agriculture, industry and environmental management.