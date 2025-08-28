Ghana: 37 Graduates in Sports Psychology

The National Sports College (NSC), Winneba, has graduated 37 individuals who took part in a Sports Psychology certificate course.

Themed: 'Integrating Psychology in Sport Coaching for Performance Enhancement and Wellbeing,' the five-day course aimed at equipping sportsmen and women with essential psychological tools, while recognising the role of mental conditioning within the sports ecosystem.

Mr Emmanuel Appiah, Technical Director of the college speaking at the closing ceremony, expressed excitement, highlighting the significant progress the area has made within these few years.

He commended participants for their continuous commitment, hence encouraging them to put the knowledge and skills acquired into practice.

He urged national associations, federations, and other organisations to recognise the importance of sports psychology and integrate it into their administrative and operational activities.

Participants, in turn, expressed appreciation to the College for organising the programme.

The course was facilitated by Dr Elvis Hagan and Dr Medina Srem-Sai, who equipped participants with practical knowledge in sports psychology aimed at enhancing performance and promoting athlete wellbeing. -