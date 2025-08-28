Ghana: 37 Graduates in Sports Psychology

27 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By GNA

The National Sports College (NSC), Winneba, has graduated 37 individuals who took part in a Sports Psychology certificate course.

Themed: 'Integrating Psychology in Sport Coaching for Performance Enhancement and Wellbeing,' the five-day course aimed at equipping sportsmen and women with essential psychological tools, while recognising the role of mental conditioning within the sports ecosystem.

Mr Emmanuel Appiah, Technical Director of the college speaking at the closing ceremony, expressed excitement, highlighting the significant progress the area has made within these few years.

He commended participants for their continuous commitment, hence encouraging them to put the knowledge and skills acquired into practice.

He urged national associations, federations, and other organisations to recognise the importance of sports psychology and integrate it into their administrative and operational activities.

Participants, in turn, expressed appreciation to the College for organising the programme.

The course was facilitated by Dr Elvis Hagan and Dr Medina Srem-Sai, who equipped participants with practical knowledge in sports psychology aimed at enhancing performance and promoting athlete wellbeing. -

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.