Ethiopia: Ethio Telecom Unveils Strategy to Expand Abroad, Boost Revenue

- Ethio Telecom has unveiled a new strategic plan aimed at expanding its services beyond Ethiopia and maximizing revenue in the coming years.

Briefing journalists yesterday, Ethio Telecom CEO Frehiwot Tamiru announced that the company has outlined one-year and three-year strategies designed to strengthen its competitiveness in the digital sphere, foster technological innovation, and align with the government's 10-year development agenda, including the Digital Identity 2030 initiative.

She explained that the strategy dubbed "Next Horizon: Digital and Beyond", seeks to modernize infrastructure, enhance cyber security, and ensure inclusive development while addressing customer needs.

According to the CEO, the company expects to secure total revenue of 235.8 billion Birr by 2025/2026, an increase of 45.6% compared to the previous period. Foreign currency earnings from international services such as infrastructure sharing, money transfers, and call transit are projected to grow by 6%, reaching 225.9 million USD in the coming year.

Frehiwot added that the plan envisions introducing 327 new products and services, alongside more than 3.5 million customer devices to the market, to accelerate Ethiopia's digital transformation. Ethio Telecom also plans to grow its customer base from the current 83.2 million to 88 million by expanding services in both urban and rural areas.

She noted that revenue from core telecom services will amount to 133 billion Birr, while around 40% of the company's earnings will come from business activities beyond traditional telecom. Data and internet services are expected to contribute 23.8%, voice services 23.2%, international services 8.9%, device sales 11.5%, enterprise services 10.2%, value-added services 7.6%, Telebirr 3.6%, infrastructure sharing 2.2%, and other services 9%.

The company also plans to expand and upgrade its mobile network, with 4G population coverage set to rise to 85% by adding 550 towns. In addition, 5G service will be introduced in 10 more cities, increasing the number of 5G sites from 315 to 490.

Building on lessons from its LEAD Growth Strategy and national survey findings, Frehiwot said the new strategy goes beyond continuity by redefining Ethio Telecom's role in shaping Ethiopia's digital future and contributing to inclusive growth across Africa.