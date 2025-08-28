Rwanda to Host "Rumble in the Jungle Ride 2025" Motorbike Adventure

28 August 2025
The Inspirer (Kigali)
By Elias HAKIZIMANA

Adventure and culture will meet on two wheels this September as Rwanda welcomes riders from around the world for the Rumble in the Jungle Ride 2025, a four-day motorbike experience showcasing the nation’s landscapes, heritage, and vibrant communities.

Organized by Silverback Event Management, the event will be officially launched at the Kigali Paramount Hotel with a cocktail reception on 3 September, followed by the ride itself from 4–7 September. The route will take participants from Kigali’s bustling streets through lush highlands and rolling countryside before concluding at the scenic shores of Lake Kivu.

Announcing the event, Watipa Ngwira, Chief Marketing Officer at Silverback Event Management, said   “Our vision is to promote motorbike adventure tourism while immersing visitors into Rwanda’s local communities, traditions, and heritage. This ride is not just about adventure; it’s about meaningful connections and celebrating Rwanda’s cultural identity.”

Around 20 participants from Europe and the wider region are expected to join the journey, making the event a unique blend of international adventure and local authenticity. Along the way, riders will encounter cultural landmarks, coffee farms, distilleries, and community-led initiatives, offering immersive experiences that highlight Rwanda’s commitment to sustainable tourism.

The Rumble in the Jungle Ride reflects a growing focus on eco-friendly adventure tourism, complementing Rwanda’s established reputation for wildlife and conservation travel. By promoting responsible exploration, the event aims to position the country as a premier adventure destination in Africa.

The final destination at Lake Kivu promises a serene and memorable conclusion to the ride, leaving participants with lasting impressions of Rwanda’s natural beauty and hospitality.

