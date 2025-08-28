Namibian Youth Say Joblessness Is the New Oppression

The Namibian youth say the country's high youth unemployment rate and corruption by those in power overshadow the country's independence that many heroes paid for with their blood.

Namibia marked its 35th Heroes Day commemoration at Katima Mulilo yesterday, which was officiated by president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

26 August is commemorated annually to honour the heroes and heroines who fought for the country's independence, both living and dead, as well as to reflect on the progress made since the country gained its independence.

It was themed 'Built on Bravery, Bound for a Prosperous Future.'

The youth who spoke to The Namibian reflected on where they find themselves, saying that as much as they will be eternally grateful for the liberation struggle heroes' and heroines' sacrifices, they need the high youth unemployment rate and corruption to be addressed.

Local youth Owen Mahoto says scarce job opportunities for young people and the continued rise in unemployment make them feel that independence was incomplete.

He adds that the sacrifices of liberation heroes were not in vain. However, today the system they worked to build has been hijacked by a few, leaving the youth behind.

"We are grateful for the freedoms gained - such as access to free tertiary education. The real challenge is economic independence. Graduates are left with no clear opportunities, and despite being highly educated, many are unable to find work. We are not reaping the full benefits of that struggle, and it's disheartening to see how the current state of affairs has deprived us of even the basics," he said.

However, he added that they remain hopeful that programmes like the Youth Development Fund and the sixth National Development Plan (NDP6) can bring real change.

"True liberation will come when the youth are given the opportunities and tools to thrive, not just survive. We need to be freed from this struggle for meaningful work and dignity," he said.

Another youth, Uys Manyando, says the country's independence was achieved in a painful way, whereby the police, the economy and access to land should be enjoyed by the Namibian youth as well.

However, he adds that of independence is losing its meaning due to political office bearers and some administrators who are full of greed and corruption.

"Unfortunately, whatever our forefathers fought for is going in vain day by day. Their blood was to water our freedom, both political and economic freedom."

"My message to the young people is that the war for economic freedom was never won, and it's up to me and every black child to stand up and fight for ourselves," he says.

Tuwilika Johannes says the youth will never downplay independence or the suffering of those who came before them, and they will not forget the deep and painful stories. However, he adds that those who took over the government have since failed the very people who helped free the country.

"They focused only on them and their own. The infrastructure left behind by the colonisers was left to rot, and nothing new was really built apart from the sectors the Chinese have interest in. We need economic freedom and opportunities for the young people to create an economy that's not solely dependent on the government and tenders," he says.

According to Johannes, there is room to develop and to create a powerhouse, but it depends on those who run the country.

"Decisions regarding young people should not be made by those who won't be around to face the consequences thereof. With the resources we have and the money stolen left, right and centre, we should be in a much better economical situation. Poverty should be a rumour in Namibia. Not the norm. I see a shift with the current leadership, and as long as it's not a smokescreen, we are on the right path," he says.

Nandi-Ndaitwah has said her administration is committed to accelerating the national developmental agenda through targeted interventions as per the NDP6.

She adds that they are, therefore, committed to empowering the youth, advancing industrialisation, and promoting the beneficiation of the natural resources, creating employment opportunities, and intensifying the fight against corruption.

"These efforts are the greatest tribute we can offer to those who paid the ultimate price. As part of youth empowerment, job creation and economic advancement, the Youth Development Fund will be operational soon, and I want to appeal to the first beneficiaries not to let the nation down but to ensure the success of the programme," she says.

She has implored those that are going to be responsible for the implementation of the youth fund to consider the projects that make economic sense and not those projects that are not viable.