North Africa: Egypt Sees Highest-Ever Monthly Dollar Inflows in July - PM

27 August 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)
By Amwal Al Ghad

Egypt saw its highest-ever monthly US dollar inflows in July, reaching $8.5 billion, excluding volatile hot money, Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly said on Wednesday 27 August 2025.

Speaking at a press conference following the weekly Cabinet meeting, the prime minister said the figure reflects strengthening confidence in Egypt's economy, both domestically and among Egyptians abroad.

He added that international financial institutions have welcomed the recent improvements in Egypt's economic indicators, citing a notable increase in remittances from Egyptians living overseas.

"This rise signals growing trust in the country's economic stability," Prime Minister Madbouly said.

