Egypt: Lebanese PM's Visit 'Important Step Towards Advancing Relations' - FM

27 August 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Expatriates Badr Abdelatty received Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam Salam on Wednesday 27 August 2025 on his first official visit to Egypt, in a step reflecting the historic bonds and special ties between the two brotherly nations.

Abdelatty described the visit as an important step towards advancing bilateral relations, praising the Lebanese premier's efforts to preserve Lebanon's security and stability and strengthen state institutions across its territory.

The two sides expressed appreciation for the growing momentum in Egyptian-Lebanese ties in recent months and affirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation, particularly in economic and trade fields.

They voiced hope for the 10th session of the Joint Higher Committee, due to be held in Cairo later this year under the two prime ministers.

Abdelatty reiterated Egypt's unwavering support for Lebanon amid repeated Israeli violations of the cessation of hostilities agreement and UN Security Council Resolution 1701, stressing the need for full and impartial implementation of the resolution and Israel's complete withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

He urged the international community to back Lebanon's reconstruction efforts and support state institutions to enable them to fulfill their national responsibilities.

Talks also covered regional developments, particularly the situation in Gaza.

Abdelatty reviewed Egypt's efforts to secure a ceasefire that would include the release of hostages and detainees and ensure humanitarian aid access, reaffirming Cairo's steadfast support for the Palestinian people's legitimate rights.

Both sides stressed the depth of Egyptian-Lebanese ties and their commitment to ongoing consultation and coordination to serve the stability and prosperity of both countries.

