Egypt: Convoy 24 - Egypt Keeps Aid Moving Into Gaza Despite Israeli Blockade

27 August 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)
By Al-Aharam

A new aid convoy carrying food, fuel, and medical supplies has departed from the Egyptian side of Rafah toward the Israeli-controlled Karam Abu Salem crossing, slowly entering the besieged Gaza Strip.

The shipment is the 24th convoy sent out by the Egyptian Red Crescent's (ERC) Zad El-Ezza: From Egypt to Gaza initiative, a 35,000-volunteer programme launched on 27 July.

The convoy is carrying around 1,500 tons of flour, food baskets, and medical kits, alongside three fuel trucks that had previously been blocked by Israeli authorities, according to Al-Qahera News.

Egypt continues to provide a lifeline through the aid convoys, especially as the United Nations (UN) declared a famine in Gaza"the first in the Middle East"on Friday.

More than half a million people in Gaza, about a quarter of the population, face catastrophic levels of hunger, and many are at risk of dying from malnutrition-related causes, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report said.

The Palestinian health ministry says 313 people have died from malnutrition since October 2023, including more than 100 children, with most of the deaths occurring in the past five months.

Additionally, the World Food Programme (WFP) chief operating officer, Carl Skau, told AFP that the quantities of aid allowed into Gaza by Israel remain "a drop in the ocean" compared with the needs of the enclave's 2.4 million population.

Since the outbreak of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, Egypt has facilitated more than 45,000 truckloads of aid over half a million tones in total alongside 168 airdrops by the armed forces. Egyptian hospitals have also treated more than 18,500 wounded Palestinians from Gaza.

Cairo has coupled its relief operations with diplomatic mediation, pressing for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and demanding Tel Aviv allow for the immediate and unconditional entry of humanitarian aid.

Nearly two years into Israel's war on the strip, the occupation forces have killed nearly 63,000 Palestinians and wounded over 160,000 others most of them women and children while 9,000 remain missing

