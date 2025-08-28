South Africa: The ANC Promises to Fix Local Government. Again.

27 August 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Stephen Grootes

The ANC has resolved, once again, to try to fix local government ahead of the upcoming elections. And once again, it is overwhelmingly likely to fail, mainly through the actions of its own members. Crucially, it is still not clear who those who voted for the ANC will choose next, leading to a possibly fragmented picture in our major councils.

On Tuesday, the ANC issued a statement saying that it was "working tirelessly to ensure service delivery is accelerated and strengthened across all levels of the state". It also referred to "progressive developments in key metros" including Ethekwini, Joburg and Tshwane.

What "progressive developments"?

The ANC appears to believe that Joburg is now on the right track. This is a city in which the potholes have won. And yet Mayor Dada Morero of the ANC has not yet appointed a member of the mayoral committee to oversee transport.

Also, as Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee reported on Wednesday, the city is lying about the role of Helen Botes. First, it claimed she was no longer working for the city after she became a magnet for scandal.

But it has now been confirmed that she is, in fact, playing a role,...

