South Africa: Eastern Cape Kidnap Crackdown - Four Held in Hawks Shootout, Two Others Abandon Bail Bid

Police pressure on kidnapping syndicates in the Eastern Cape intensified on Wednesday, with the Hawks arresting four armed suspects in a dramatic shootout, while two others accused of similar crimes abandoned their bid for bail in court.

Two men accused of kidnapping a Kariega woman earlier this month will remain behind bars after abandoning their formal bail applications.

Ayabulela Busakwe and Andile Mathumbu made their first joint appearance in the Kariega Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, where their respective legal representatives said their clients had opted not to pursue their release on bail at this stage.

They were linked to the abduction and demand for ransom of Theresa Minnie, 73, who was taken from her Fairbridge Heights home on 11 August.

Meanwhile, the Hawks' Kidnapping Task Team netted four wanted suspects in East London, believed to be linked to a series of violent crimes, including kidnappings, following a brief gunfight on Wednesday morning.

In Gqeberha, three suspected kidnappers are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday in connection with the abduction of 62-year-old Tracey Fourie last week.

General hails SAPS successes

Following the latest arrests, Hawks provincial head Major General Obed Ngwenya commended his staff and broader police teams involved in...