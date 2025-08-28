South Africa: Car Finance Cartel Dismantled With R30m Settlement

27 August 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Kara Le Roux

The Competition Tribunal has approved a R30m settlement with Toyota after findings of collusive conduct in the vehicle finance market.

The Competition Tribunal has confirmed a settlement agreement between the Competition Commission and several major players in the car finance sector.

The deal brings to an end a long-running case that saw Toyota Financial Services South Africa (TFSSA) accused of carving up the market at the expense of consumers.

As part of the settlement, the respondents - FirstRand Bank, TFSSA, Toyota Motor Corporation, Toyota Financial Services UK, and Toyota South Africa Motors - will pay an administrative penalty of R30-million.

The fine comes "without admission of liability", according to the agreement.

Wesbank clarified last night that it was not found to have contravened the Competition Act and was not included in the R30-million penalty. However, as part of the agreement, Wesbank agreed to make certain changes to the execution of its joint venture agreement with Toyota Financial Services. (TFS).

"Wesbank will continue not to compete on the dealer floor, with TFS, in line with the joint venture agreement. However, should customers wish to come directly to Wesbank, or use one of Wesbank's digital channels, that will be accommodated in line...

