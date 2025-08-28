South Africa: Plastic Poisoning Is the New 'Passive Smoking' and We're All Soaking Up This Toxic Sludge

27 August 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Leonie Joubert

We're only just beginning to realise how serious long-term exposure to microscopic plastic particles is likely to be for our health. While plastic polluting corporations lobby for business as usual, none of us is safe from the indestructible toxic sludge that's been building in our air, water and food for the past 70 years -- not even those doing the polluting.

What's a lethal dose of plastic poisoning?

We don't know yet, but one day we will.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Consider Marie Curie. She gave herself a lethal dose of radiation after carrying in her lab coat the very elements whose discovery bagged her a Nobel prize for physics and chemistry. Science didn't know yet that radioactive materials can curdle our genes, and possibly dispatch us with a nasty little tumour.

Mull on that while you stand in the checkout queue at Clicks, because otherwise the wait will be as dull as unbuttered toast.

'Do as I say, not as I do' -- the gospel according to Clicks just about every big corporate

My Liverpudlian mum calls these places "mals", as in the ciggie brand Pall Mall, or "mal-ware". Us Saffers call them "malls", as in maul, haul, appal.

Both seem fitting for this point of planetary inflection. A UN-directed effort to put a global treaty in place to cut plastic pollution just failed epically. Most countries wanted a strong agreement that would turn off the tap on pollution by cutting virgin plastic production and banning many of the poisonous chemicals they carry in their lab-baked DNA. But a few greedy petro-states made...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.