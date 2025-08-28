South Africa: Talitha Luiters' Boks-Wallabies Anthem Performance Sends a Message to Atlantis

When Atlantis' singing sensation Talitha Luiters walked on to the packed Cape Town stadium turf to perform the national anthem before the Springboks' clash with Australia, she carried with her not only honour and pride, but also a message of hope for gang-ravaged Atlantis.

On Saturday, 23 August, a deafening roar erupted inside the Cape Town Stadium. At the same time in Atlantis, in Knysna Street, Extension 12, Sherwood, tears of joy flowed at the home of Talitha Luiters' parents as the 20-year-old sang the South African national anthem before the Springboks clashed with the Wallabies.

It was a proud moment not only for Talitha, but also for Ronald and Melody Luiters, who were glued to the television, and for neighbours who poured into the street to celebrate.

The singer's journey has taken her from the gang-ravaged streets of Atlantis to shining on the grand stage at Cape Town Stadium.

Her achievement comes at a time when Atlantis, just over 60km from Cape Town, along with communities such as Mitchells Plain, Elsies River, Bonteheuwel and Lavender Hill, continues to wrestle with gang violence, making her triumph a rare and powerful reminder of hope.

On the streets in Atlantis, and especially...