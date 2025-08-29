Tanzanians Endorse Regional Collaboration but Call for Stronger Global Influence

Majority of citizens say the government should facilitate international trade to create economic opportunity.

Key findings

By 7-to-1 margins, Tanzanians say the country's interests are adequately recognised in decisions of the EAC (55% vs. 8%), the SADC (50% vs. 7%), and the AU (53% vs. 7%). Large shares of the population say they don't know enough to address the question.

But nearly six out of 10 Tanzanians (57%) say African countries should be given greater influence in the decision making of international bodies such as the United Nations.

A majority (59%) of Tanzanians say the government should facilitate trade with other countries to create economic opportunity rather than limit trade to protect domestic producers.

Most citizens (65%) favour promoting trade with all countries across the globe rather than focusing only on regional or African partners.

A majority of Tanzanians welcome the economic and political influence on their country of the EAC (61%), China (61%), the AU (57%), and the SADC (54%).

Fewer see the influence of the United States (47%), the EU (45%), India (42%), Britain (37%), and Russia (25%) as positive, though negative perceptions are fairly uncommon.

The proportions of citizens who see China's influence on Tanzania as substantial (55%) and positive (61%) have declined over the past three years.

Among respondents who are aware of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, three-quarters (76%) say Tanzania should take a neutral position in the war.

Promoting African unity is a core principle of Tanzania's foreign policy.

The country's advocacy for regional integration and cooperation dates to the struggle for Africa's independence in the 1960s (Mbughini, 2014). Tanzania played an active role in liberating Southern African countries from colonialism and in championing the establishment of the African Union. Today Tanzania is also an active member of two regional blocs, the East African Community (EAC) since 2000 and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) since 1992. These regional frameworks allow member states to have a collective voice and take on a more inclusive approach to Africa's development agenda.

International trade plays an important role in Tanzania's economic performance.

In 2023, external trade accounted for 37% of the country's gross domestic product (United Republic of Tanzania, 2024a). Tanzania's trade within the EAC and SADC tripled between 2004 and 2020, from U.S. $0.9 billion to U.S. $3 billion (Mgangaluma et al., 2023).

While Africa accounts for about 40% of Tanzania's export market, the remaining 60% of the country's exports are traded to India, the United Arab Emirates, the European Union (EU) and Switzerland, China, and other destinations beyond Africa's borders (United Republic of Tanzania, 2024b). The African Continental Free Trade Agreement, which has been ratified by 48 African countries, including Tanzania, offers great potential for the country to expand and solidify its trade relations within the African continent (tralac, 2024).

Tanzania has long-standing economic and political ties both within the region and beyond. For instance, its economic and political relationship with China can be traced back to the 1970s, and China's contribution is highly visible in Tanzania's road infrastructure development and trade (Yahaya, 2024). However, mounting concerns have been raised over the influx of Chinese migrants into the country, especially their engagement in local trade (Citizen, 2024).

How do Tanzanians view their economic and political relations with the rest of the world?

Findings from the most recent Afrobarometer study show that most Tanzanians favour international trade and welcome the influence of their regional organisations, the AU, and China. While majorities believe that China's economic and political influence on Tanzania is

substantial and positive, those proportions have declined in recent years.

Citizens generally express satisfaction with the way Tanzania's needs and interests are recognised in EAC, SADC, and AU decision making, but they say African countries need a stronger voice on global platforms such as the United Nations.

Thadeus Mboghoina Thadeus Mboghoina is an assistant researcher for REPOA in Dar es Salaam