South Africa: Tygerberg Hospital Makes History with First Robotic Kidney Surgery - South African News Briefs - August 29, 2025

Tygerberg Performs South Africa's First Robotic Kidney Transplant

Doctors at Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town have successfully performed South Africa's first living donor kidney removal using robotic surgery, marking a major medical milestone, reports SABC News. The procedure saw a 45-year-old woman donate a kidney to her 24-year-old daughter. Urologist Dr. Danelo du Plessis, who carried out the surgery, says the surgery exceeded their expectations as it was completed in under 90 minutes. Experts have described it as a milestone, which makes organ donation safer and less invasive for living donors. The donor was discharged the next day, while the transplanted kidney began functioning immediately.

Police Task Team to Investigate Political Killings in Gauteng

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola has announced that a task team to investigate political killings in Gauteng will be launched within the next four weeks, reports EWN. This comes as the KwaZulu-Natal task team resumes work on 121 dockets allegedly taken from the unit by crime detection boss Shadrack Sibiya. Masemola said the Gauteng team would draw officers from across the country, explaining that such units are more effective when not dominated by local officers, though a few from the province will still be included.

Taxi Disruptions Hit Ekurhuleni After 17 Vehicles Impounded

The South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) in Gauteng says taxi operations will only be shut down in parts of Ekurhuleni, according to SABC News. The move comes after officials from the Transport Department impounded 17 taxis for a variety of violations, including not meeting road safety standards. Disruptions happened in Benoni, Katlehong, and Kempton Park. Santaco Provincial Secretary Graham Fritz has said the resumption of operations in Ekurhuleni will be communicated after a decision is made. He said that ongoing dialogue with both the Gauteng Provincial Government and the National Transport Ministry to ensure these issues are resolved speedily and amicably.

Former Springbok Coach Peter de Villiers Acquitted on Sexual Assault Charges

Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers has been acquitted on charges of sexual assault, reports EWN. His lawyers had filed a section 174 application to have the charges against him dropped. The charges arose from a 2023 complaint filed with the GOOD Party, where De Villiers was accused of assaulting a woman after giving her a lift home from an event during his brief political career. At the time, the former Bok coach was a member of the GOOD Party in Vredenburg. His party membership was terminated after a party disciplinary process found him guilty of breaching the party's constitution and code of conduct.

