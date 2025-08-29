Zimbabwe Exported Goods Worth U.S.$25,6 Million to the EU in Just a Month

Zimbabwe exported goods worth US$25,6 million to the European Union (EU), with data revealing that exports exceeded imports, further reigniting the economic sanctions debate.

Over the years, Zimbabwe has blamed the US and its Western allies for imposing economic sanctions, which they blame for taking a huge toll on local economic growth.

To pile pressure for the removal of sanctions, the Anti-Sanctions Day was set up by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states in 2019 to protest against the imposition of sanctions on Zimbabwe by the United States and its Western allies.

Each year in the month of October, forces opposed to sanctions in Zimbabwe stage a march as a show of protest against the embargo.

However, data published by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) this week shows that significant exports were extended to the EU.

"Among the top ten products exported in July 2025 were Tobacco (61.6%), Ferro-chromium (29.0%), Industrial Diamonds worked (7.1%) and Granite, crude (0.6%), accounting for 98% of the total export value to the EU, which stood at US$25.6 million," said Zimstat.

The quality of local exports is still aligned to raw products, which are not processed, implying huge losses being eroded due to a lack of beneficiation.

In turn, Zimbabwe imported goods worth US$17 million, with Pharmaceutical products standing at 31.2%, Machinery and Mechanical Appliances (20.1 %) and Meat and edible meat offal (10.7%) were among the top ten products imported from EU in the same month.

These three products constituted 62% of the total import value of US$17 million.