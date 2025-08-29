Tanzania: Diamond, Ali Kiba, Marioo Light Up CCM's Campaign Opener

Dar es Salaam — BONGO Flava megastars, Diamond Platnumz, Ali Kiba, Marioo, Mbosso, and Ray Vanny enthralled the audience at Tanganyika Packers grounds in Kawe, Dar es Salaam to brightly open the General Elections' nationwide campaign.

The ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi(CCM) has today, August 28, 2024, officially launched its campaign for the upcoming General Elections scheduled for October 29, 2025.

The colourful launch event was held at Tanganyika Packers Grounds in Kawe, Dar es Salaam, and was attended by thousands of people, party leaders, popular artists, and political enthusiasts from across the city.

The event was graced by senior party leaders, including the President of Zanzibar, Ali Hassan Mwinyi, his vice president, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, the running mate Dr. Emmanuel Nchimbi, as well as members of the National Executive Council (NEC). President Samia, who is also the CCM Chairperson and presidential candidate, is expected to lead party members in outlining the party's vision and strategies for the next five years should she be re-elected to lead Tanzania.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The rally, which began in the morning, saw massive attendance from the public, with various celebrated musicians entertaining the crowd. Among the performers were Diamond, Alikiba, Marioo, Rayvanny, Mbosso, and many others who energized the atmosphere at the packed venue.

Speaking at the event, CCM's Secretary for Ideology and Publicity said this year's campaigns will focus on facts, policies, and the achievements of the Sixth Phase Government. He emphasized that the party is ready for a fair and peaceful political contest.

Security was heightened in and around the venue, with various business services, including food vendors, merchandise stalls, and essential services, continuing throughout the day.