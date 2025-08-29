Mozambique and Rwanda Sign Status of Forces Agreement

Maputo — Mozambican Defence Minister Cristovao Chume and his Rwandan counterpart Juvenal Marizamunda on Wednesday signed a Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) in the Rwandan capital, Kigali.

The agreement was signed on the first day of a two day working visit to Rwanda by Chapo.

According to Chapo, speaking to reporters at a joint press conference with his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame, the document is a relevant instrument for the units of the Rwandan Defense Forces that have been stationed since 2021 in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, assisting the Mozambican armed forces (FADM) in the fight against islamist terrorism.

"Following the conversations and dialogue between the two delegations, we have just witnessed the signing of the memorandum of understanding on the SOFA, a very important instrument for the status of the Rwandan Defense Forces in Mozambique', said Chapo.

The President praised the efforts of the "Rwandan people to maintain relations of friendship and cooperation with Mozambique, especially in the areas of defense and security.'

"We want, once again, to thank President Paul Kagame, the Rwandan forces, and, above all, the Rwandan people for this great friendship and cooperation in the areas of defense and security between our two countries and our two peoples', he said.

Chapo also announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Mozambican Investment and Export Promotion Agency (APIEX) and its Rwandan counterpart, which aims to develop investment and trade between the two countries.

For his turn, Kagame said that the agreement reveals the existing focus "between the two countries and peoples.'

"So far, good progress is being made. As you have seen, we have renewed our cooperation in peace, security, and trade', he said.

The Rwandan President believes that violent extremism on the African continent poses a growing threat to Africans and undermines their development. "As Africans, we need to own and confront this problem as a continent', he declared.

Deploying Rwandan troops in Cabo Delgado "is one of the best investments the government has made to build peace, security, and development', Kagame claimed.

Regarding the trade agreement, Kagame said "this is a good opportunity to strengthen our business ties for the benefit of both our nations. I am confident that we are on the right path to an excellent partnership that is already growing.'

A Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) is an agreement between a host country and a foreign nation that allows military forces to operate within that country. It is a legal framework that defines the rights and responsibilities of foreign military personnel stationed in the host country, intended to ensure clarity on legal jurisdiction, operational conduct and privileges.