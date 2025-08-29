Mozambique: Projects Budgeted At Over 4.2 Billion Dollars Approved in First Six Months

Maputo — Maputo, 28 Ago (AIM) - Mozambique's Investment and Export Promotion Agency (APIEX) has revealed that the country's authorities approved, during the first six months of this year, projects budgeted at over 4.2 billion US dollars.

According to Gil Biles, the APIEX Director General, interviewed by AIM on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 60th edition of the Maputo International Fair (FACIM 2025), the projects in question are especially focused on the sectors of industry, agro-industry and tourism.

Biles explained that the amount invested confirms the trend of the country's economic recovery and the growing interest of private business in investing in new projects.

"We are receiving more and more investment proposals, some of which are structural projects with a significant impact on the national economy. The signs are clear: with this economic recovery, investment flows are tending to increase', he said.

According to the director, the Special Economic Zones (ZEE) play a very important role in attracting more investors to the country, especially in the northern port city of Nacala, "classified as a leading industrial hub in the country.'

Nacala, said Biles, "was the first special economic zone and continues to be a very important development hub. We have over 100 active companies with projects in different sectors, from industry to agro-industry and services'.

He added that the Special Economic Zones are important because they pave the way for economic diversification.

The director recalled that trade between Mozambique and South Africa exceeds two billion dollars per year, "driven by geographic proximity, historical ties, and mutual economic interests, cementing a dynamic and strategic partnership.'

"The composition of trade flows reveals the importance of key products. Mozambican exports to South Africa include aluminum, from the Mozal aluminium smelter, which represents 40 per cent of total exports, electricity from the Cahora Bassa dam, as well as agricultural products (cotton, sugar, and tobacco) and minerals such as titanium and gemstones', he said.

Biles said that, with growing industrial parks, strategic logistical corridors, and abundant agricultural resources, Mozambique is a leading destination for regional and international investors.

"I invite everyone to visit our special economic zones, learn about ongoing projects, and interact with local entrepreneurs. Only then will it be possible to understand the true potential of our country', Biles said.

He added that among the projects approved in the first quarter, the Dondo Industrial Park, about 30 kilometres from the port of Beira, stands out as one of the largest and most impactful initiatives.