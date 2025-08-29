Zimbabwe: Govt Urges Mining Sector to Put Environment Before Profit

The Government has warned that the country's mining sector risks undermining future generations if profit continues to be prioritised over environmental sustainability.

Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Davis Marapira, said mining companies and regulators must align operations with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles if the country is to meet its Vision 2030 targets.

"There are a lot of damages done to our land, to our soils, to our rivers which need to be corrected, so that our communities will live safe on," Marapira told delegates at the ESG Breakfast Interface in Harare.

He added "Even when it comes to social corporate responsibilities, nothing much is being done within our communities. I feel a lot needs to be done."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Marapira warned that the costs of environmental destruction far outweigh the revenues being reported in the sector.

"We are talking of possibly getting US$1.3 billion from gold, but the damage which we have created will be US$6 billion. So we are not moving. We say we are getting money, but when it comes to environmental damage, we are doing worse to our environment," he said.

In a speech delivered on behalf of Deputy Mines Minister Polite Kambamura said rehabilitation of degraded land, cleaner technologies and tougher enforcement of environmental laws were now non-negotiable.

"The government will be responsible to enforce our laws to ensure that something is done in terms of rehabilitation. This is a collective responsibility. We cannot just leave it to the miners. Traditional leaders, political leaders and institutions must all play their part," said Kambamura

He added that the government is pushing for mining companies to integrate renewable energy, improve waste management and fully comply with environmental impact assessments.

"The government has taken a key policy in ensuring compliance with environmental standards. The shift towards solar power by leading mining houses is a movement we support," Kambamura said.