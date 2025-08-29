Tanzania: Arusha Claims 100% Success in Electricity Coverage

28 August 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Arusha — THE Chairman of the Rural Energy Board (REB), Ambassador (Major General rtd) Jacob Kingu, has announced that all 368 villages in Arusha have been connected to electricity, achieving 100 percent coverage through the Rural Energy Agency (REA).

Speaking today during a visit to inspect rural electrification projects in Arumeru District, Chairman Kingu said the next step is to ensure that electricity reaches all hamlets that are yet to be connected within the city.

"We are very grateful to Her Excellency President Samia for enabling REA to implement these projects with such speed, as you can see here in the Arusha region, where many citizens are continuing to be connected to electricity," said Ambassador Kingu.

During the visit, Kingu also met with contractors implementing REA projects and witnessed residents of Kisongo Juu hamlet being connected to the electricity grid.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to Kingu, 936 out of 1,505 hamlets in Arusha have so far been connected to electricity. He emphasized that implementation is progressing rapidly to meet set deadlines and ensure that every citizen benefits from access to reliable energy, which is essential for social and economic development.

The Rural Energy Agency (REA) has continued to implement various energy projects across the region, aiming to improve the lives of citizens and strengthen public services such as education, health, and local businesses.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Kisongo Juu ward, Adam William, praised the government for the electrification project, saying that residents have already begun to benefit by using electric-powered machines for grinding crops, charging mobile phones, and engaging in other economic activities.

The implementation of rural electrification projects has been described as a key driver of development, with more citizens eagerly registering to be connected as the service reaches their communities.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.