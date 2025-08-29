Tanzania: Arusha Claims 100% Success in Electricity Coverage

Arusha — THE Chairman of the Rural Energy Board (REB), Ambassador (Major General rtd) Jacob Kingu, has announced that all 368 villages in Arusha have been connected to electricity, achieving 100 percent coverage through the Rural Energy Agency (REA).

Speaking today during a visit to inspect rural electrification projects in Arumeru District, Chairman Kingu said the next step is to ensure that electricity reaches all hamlets that are yet to be connected within the city.

"We are very grateful to Her Excellency President Samia for enabling REA to implement these projects with such speed, as you can see here in the Arusha region, where many citizens are continuing to be connected to electricity," said Ambassador Kingu.

During the visit, Kingu also met with contractors implementing REA projects and witnessed residents of Kisongo Juu hamlet being connected to the electricity grid.

According to Kingu, 936 out of 1,505 hamlets in Arusha have so far been connected to electricity. He emphasized that implementation is progressing rapidly to meet set deadlines and ensure that every citizen benefits from access to reliable energy, which is essential for social and economic development.

The Rural Energy Agency (REA) has continued to implement various energy projects across the region, aiming to improve the lives of citizens and strengthen public services such as education, health, and local businesses.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Kisongo Juu ward, Adam William, praised the government for the electrification project, saying that residents have already begun to benefit by using electric-powered machines for grinding crops, charging mobile phones, and engaging in other economic activities.

The implementation of rural electrification projects has been described as a key driver of development, with more citizens eagerly registering to be connected as the service reaches their communities.