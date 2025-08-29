Tanzania: President Samia Hassan Lifts the Lid On Why She Deserves Another 5-Year Term

28 August 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dotto Lameck

Dar es Salaam — MINING, infrastructure, energy, livestock, and health sectors have been noted as the top-performing areas in Tanzania under the presidency of Samia Suluhu Hassan, who, today, August 28, 2025, officially launched her party's General Elections nationwide campaign.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan launched the CCM nationwide campaign at Tanganyika Packers grounds in Kawe, Dar es Salaam, with a detailed report of her government's achievements, with infrastructure, mining, health, economy, agriculture, and tourism being among the highest performing areas.

The notable growth in the sectors is evidenced by increased revenue, improved public services, and a stronger contribution to the national economy (GDP).

According to reports, in the fiscal year 2021/22, when President Samia took office, small-scale miners contributed only 20 percent of the total mining sector revenue, equivalent to 124.6bn/- out of 623bn/-.

At that time, the mining sector contributed 6.8 percent to the national GDP.

By the fiscal year 2024/25, mining revenue soared 1.06tri/-, with small-scale miners contributing to 40 percent of that amount, equivalent to 464bn/-. The sector's contribution to GDP also increased to 10 percent. These figures indicate a fourfold increase in revenue generated by small-scale miners within four years.

In the infrastructure sector, President Samia oversaw the successful completion of the JP Magufuli Bridge (Kigongo-Busisi).

The bridge spans 3.2 kilometers in length and 28 meters in width. The project cost 300m US dollars, fully funded by domestic sources.

The bridge can accommodate up to 1,600 vehicles and handle loads of up to 180 tons at any given time.

According to a 2019 report by the World Bank and the Global Forum for Responsible Recruitment (GFRR), every US dollar invested in road and bridge infrastructure in developing countries generates 4 US dollars in GDP. Based on this model, the 300m US dollars investment in the Kigongo-Busisi Bridge is projected to contribute 1.2bn US dollars--or 3.1 tri/- to Tanzania's GDP.

The sixth-phase government has also made significant strides in expanding access to electricity. In 2021, a total of 8,587 villages were connected to the national grid. As of July 2025, that number has risen to 12,318 villages--an increase of 3,731 villages, or 30percent of all villages nationwide.

This achievement means that electricity is now available in every village, fostering socio-economic development in rural areas.

In the livestock sector, meat exports have seen a remarkable increase. In the fiscal year 2020/21, Tanzania exported 1,774 tonnes of meat worth $4.2m US dollars (10.92bn/-).

By 2025, meat exports had surged to 14,701 tonnes worth 61.4m US dollars( 159.64bn/-).

This growth has been driven by her government's efforts to open international markets for livestock products, which not only increased foreign exchange earnings but also boosted livestock keepers' incomes and improved their livelihoods.

