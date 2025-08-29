Uganda: Tribunal to Decide Fate of Tanga Odoi's Son Elected As NRM Youth League Chairperson - Museveni

President Museveni has said that the fate of the newly elected NRM Youth League chairperson, Collins Tanga lies with the party's tribunal after sections of delegates protested the election results.

Tanga is a son to the NRM electoral commission chairperson, Dr.Tanga Odoi.

He polled 1,567 votes to beat Brenda Kiconco with 1,355 votes to the seat.

However, Kiconco has contested the outcome of the elections.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking during the closure of the NRM National Delegates Conference at Kololo on Thursday, Museveni acknowledged objections raised by a group of youth members but stressed that under the law, once a candidate is declared elected, the results can only be overturned through a formal petition.

"I have noted the objection of the youth, but when I checked with lawyers, once somebody is announced, they can only be removed by petition," Museveni told the gathering. He added that the resolution could be amended to reflect that the election of the youth delegate was contested and is now before the tribunal.

"If I had the power to order anything, I would have done it, but I don't have [that power], except to refer it to the tribunal. Let us have an amendment to the resolution to say the election of the youth leader is contested. My young people, your objection will be part of this resolution," the President said.

The president admitted that some of the youth delegates were visibly frustrated, but maintained that due process must be followed.

The NRM Youth League elections were marred by controversy, with allegations of irregularities, voter manipulation, and undue influence surfacing before the declaration of results.

The election turned chaotic when youths got involved in running battles with security.

A number of them were arrested.

The Youth League chairmanship is a strategic position within the NRM, as it serves as the voice of the party's largest demographic -- young people.

Whoever holds the position gains influence in shaping youth mobilization and engagement ahead of the 2026 general elections.

The tribunal is now expected to handle the petition and decide on the legitimacy of the election. If the tribunal finds merit in the objections, it could nullify the results or order a rerun.

For now, the leadership question remains unresolved, with Museveni reiterating that the legal process will determine the final outcome.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

https://nilepost.co.ug/politics/283354/tanga-odois-son-wins-nrm-national-youth-league-chairperson-race