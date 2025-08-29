Uganda: Govt Orders Health Facilities to Maintain Stock of Uterus-Contracting Drugs

The Ministry of Health has directed all health facilities across Uganda to ensure they maintain adequate stocks of essential medicines such as oxytocin, which are critical in preventing maternal deaths caused by excessive bleeding after childbirth.

Permanent Secretary Diana Atwine, in a message shared on the Ministry's official X account on Wednesday, stressed that no health facility should run out of these lifesaving drugs, which help contract the uterus and reduce the risk of postpartum hemorrhage (PPH).

"We must ensure that at any one time, we do not run out of medicines that help to contract the uterus like oxytocin. After birth, we must ensure we monitor the status of the uterus," Dr Atwine said.

PPH remains one of the leading causes of maternal mortality worldwide, affecting 3% to 8% of women globally.

Severe cases--defined as blood loss of 1,000 milliliters or more--occur in over 1% of deliveries and require urgent medical intervention.

In Uganda, research indicates an overall PPH incidence rate of 9%, with severe cases accounting for about 1.2% of births.

The complication contributes to nearly 40% of maternal deaths nationwide, underscoring the need for consistent drug supply and timely care.

Dr. Atwine's directive comes amid calls for stronger maternal health services and improved emergency obstetric care to prevent avoidable deaths.

"Excessive bleeding after childbirth is a life-threatening condition, but it is preventable with proper monitoring and the right medicines," she said.

The Ministry is urging health workers to adhere to evidence-based practices, including active management of the third stage of labor, while ensuring uninterrupted availability of essential drugs to safeguard the lives of mothers and newborns.