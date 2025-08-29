Namibia: Finance Minister Appoints New Public Procurement Review Panel

28 August 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Minister of finance Ericah Shafudah has appointed 15 individuals to serve on the public procurement review panel for a three-year term, effective from 1 October.

The appointments were made under section 58(4) of the Public Procurement Act of 2015, as amended.

The panel is an independent, quasi-judicial body that resolves disputes from bidders who are dissatisfied with procurement decisions made by public entities or the Central Procurement Board of Namibia.

The ministry in a statement says the panel also handles matters concerning the suspension, debarment and disqualification of bidders and suppliers.

The new panel consists of 13 new members and two reappointed members, all selected for their diverse expertise.

The new appointees include Lucas Sindere and Martha Haipinge in business administration; Hannu Shipena in economics; Hilka Alberto, Jackson Eixab and Isabella Nowases in legal; Hendricus Beukes and Titus Kanyanda in accounting and finance; Rosemary Tjombonde, Efaishe Ngiidipaa and Martins Kambulu in procurement and supply chain; and Elinafye Haimbili and Martha Mwatile in engineering.

The two reappointed members are Lukas Siremo and Ehrenfried Honga, both serving in engineering.

The ministry states that the wide range of skills on the panel is expected to strengthen the country's procurement system and promote fairness, transparency and accountability.

It further expresses confidence that the members' diverse expertise will be instrumental in ensuring that Namibia's public procurement system remains fair, transparent and just.

