Liberia: Ganta Mayor Denies Alleged Role in Drug Suspect's Escape

The Mayor of Ganta, Samuel S. Hardt, has strongly refuted media reports linking him and the Ganta Business Association to the escape of an alleged drug trafficker from the custody of the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA).

In a press release issued on Friday, August 22, 2025, Mayor Hardt dismissed the claims as "completely false, misleading, and a calculated attempt" to undermine the city's collective fight against narcotics.

"I want to categorically state and clarify that at no time did Samuel Hardt and the Gompa Business Association aid or facilitate the escape of Prince Charles Taylor as stated in the Thursday, August 21, 2025, edition of the Front-Page Africa Newspaper," Mayor Hardt emphasized. "This report is completely false, misleading and a calculated attempt to undermine the collective efforts of my office and the business community and citizens of Ganta in the fight against narcotics substances."

According to the Mayor, on Friday, August 15, 2025, his office, in collaboration with the Ganta Business Community, local police, the LDEA, and a vigilant group of citizens, carried out a raid on several ghettos in the city. The operation led to the arrest of more than ten suspects, including alleged traffickers and drug abusers.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Among those arrested was Prince Charles Taylor, popularly known as "Ghangay," who was apprehended on Tuesday, August 20, 2025, for alleged trafficking and trading of narcotic substances.

However, on Wednesday, August 21, 2025, the suspect reportedly escaped from the LDEA's detention cell in Ganta under unclear circumstances. Reports further alleged that the suspect left with all his belongings, including his car, an incident that has triggered public distrust toward the agency.

Mayor Hardt stressed that his office had no control over the custody of suspects once they were turned over to the LDEA for prosecution. He criticized the media outlet for publishing allegations that, according to him, lack evidence and jeopardize ongoing anti-drug efforts in the city.

"All arrests were carried out with the full involvement of the police and the LDEA," he clarified. "Yet ignorantly, the media (not Daily Observer) accused me of having links with the escape of the key suspect after we had already handed him over for prosecution."

Since the launch of Ganta's intensified campaign against narcotics, Mayor Hardt disclosed that his office and community stakeholders have successfully demolished more than 10 ghettos and two major drug hideouts based on intelligence provided by citizens and even some drug users.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To bolster the city's anti-drug campaign, his office has also established the "Ganta Anti-Drugs and Crime Community Task Force," a vigilante group that works in partnership with security agencies to combat the proliferation of illicit drugs across Ganta and its environs.

"Our efforts are focused on protecting the future of our young people and ensuring that Ganta remains a safe city. We cannot allow criminal activities tied to drugs to destroy our community," Mayor Hardt noted.

Meanwhile, the escape of Prince Charles Taylor has raised eyebrows among residents, with many expressing frustration and distrust toward the LDEA's handling of suspects. Several community members have called for a swift investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escape and for stronger measures to prevent a repeat of such incidents.