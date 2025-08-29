Namibia: Nearly 200 Households Receive Electricity At Nkurenkuru Extension 10

Nearly 200 households at Nkurenkuru Extension 10, Kakuro village, now have electricity.

This follows the commissioning of a major electrification project in the Kavango West region on Thursday.

Deputy prime minister and minister of industries, mines and energy Natangue Ithete officiated the ceremony and announced a 14-year plan for universal electricity access across Namibia.

"I'm giving you my word that in 14 years' time, all houses in Namibia, not only at Nkurenkuru but in Namibia, every human being in Namibia, must have access to electricity," Ithete said.

The deputy prime minister said even where direct household connections are not feasible, accessibility would be guaranteed.

"Even if you don't have it on top of your roof . . . one should have access to electricity. You must be able to walk and get electricity somewhere very close."

The project is part of a broader electrification initiative funded by the Ministry of Industries, Mines and Energy through a service level agreement with the Northern Regional Electricity Distributor (Nored) signed in 2024. The total investment reaches N$12.1 million, including N$9.6 million for current projects and N$2.5 million pending for Sikondo village phase two.

Nored board director Andreas Shintama has highlighted the collaborative nature of the project involving the Kavango West Regional Council, the Nkurenkuru Town Council and the Ministry of Industries, Mines and Energy.

"Access to electricity is an essential basic human need and backbone for social and economic development," Shintama says.

The utility company managed both consultancy and contractor responsibilities, with internal engineers designing and supervising the entire project.

Nored is busy working on additional projects for 354 connections at Maporeza and 68 connections for Rupara Shackdwellers, funded through a KfW government grant. These N$14.2-million projects are scheduled for completion by June 2026.

However, Shintama raises concerns about electricity theft and unsafe practices causing accidents in the region.

Nored launched the 'Takamisa Kikosi' (Be Careful, Electricity Can Kill) safety awareness campaign in May this year to address these challenges.

Shintama urges residents to report illegal electrical connections, while emphasising electrical safety importance in homes and businesses.

- Nampa