Rwanda: Kagame, UNHCR Chief Discuss Refugee Protection

28 August 2025
The New Times (Kigali)

President Paul Kagame and visiting United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Fillipo Grandi, on Thursday, August 28, discussed areas of collaboration between Rwanda and the UN Refugee Agency.

Their discussion focused on Rwanda's leading role in prioritizing refugee protection, integration and long-term solutions, according to Village Urugwiro.

ALSO READ: Rwanda mulls transition from refugee camps to settlements

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Grandi had on Wednesday met with the Minister of Emergency Management, Maj Gen (Rtd) Albert Murasira. Their discussions focused on resilience, integration, and safeguarding the rights of refugees, reaffirming Rwanda's partnership with UN Refugee Agency.

ALSO READ: Rwanda nears full financial inclusion for refugees at 98%

Before he came to Rwanda, Grandi went to DR Congo, where he met with various officials, including the country's president. The visit also comes about one month after Rwanda, DR Congo and the UN Refugee Agency signed an agreement on the voluntary repatriation of refugees in the two countries.

On Monday, about 530 Rwandan citizens were repatriated from DR Congo, as part of the renewed commitment by the governments.

Grandi's visit comes as Rwanda, the UN and development partners are exploring ways to improve living standards for the country's refugee population, estimated at about 135,000 as of December 2024. Most of them are from the DR Congo and Burundi.

Just this week, Rwandan officials and UNHCR leadership discussed the country's plan to gradually transition from traditional refugee camps to integrated settlements.

The move, officials said, will align with the Global Compact on Refugees and promote inclusion, self-reliance, and durable solutions for both refugees and host communities.

Beyond settlement reforms, Rwanda and its partners are also advancing refugee inclusion through new partnerships.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.