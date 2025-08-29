Rwanda: Six Years in Rwanda - What Paul Kagame Has Taught Me About Leadership

opinion

This week marks six years since I moved to Rwanda, a milestone that has prompted me to reflect on what it means to live, work, and grow in a place that has undergone one of the most extraordinary transformations of our time.

When I first arrived, I saw Rwanda much like any visitor might: through a tourism lens. I was struck by the beauty of the hills, the order and cleanliness of the streets, and the sense of peace that is almost palpable here.

As a woman moving here alone, I noticed something even rarer: I could walk safely through the city at night. The sheer contrast between that sense of peace and the country's recent history is hard to grasp.

In less than three decades, Rwanda has emerged from the devastation of genocide to become one of the safest and fastest-growing nations on the continent. This shift is not accidental. It has been led, and the leadership of President Paul Kagame has offered me some of the most powerful lessons I've encountered, both personally and professionally.

Leadership here is not theoretical. You can feel it in the way systems run, in the expectations set, in the dignity citizens carry. Kagame's leadership is marked by conviction and clarity of vision, but also by a willingness to make decisions that are difficult, unpopular, or misunderstood outside Rwanda's borders.

He has built a culture where high standards are non-negotiable: corruption is dealt with swiftly, ministers are held accountable, and those who fail to meet expectations are replaced. In this sense, leadership is less about charisma and more about consistency.

I witnessed this directly while attending a youth event. Kagame didn't shy away from engaging them in conversation, even about uncomfortable topics. He spoke to them not from a pedestal, but with a sense of equality, as though he were speaking to peers.

His words were designed to inspire pride, responsibility, and self-belief, but never carried the condescension that so often creeps into hierarchical structures.

In those exchanges, you could see how a leader's posture toward the next generation shapes not just policy, but identity.

What stands out most to me is his ability to make decisions anchored in values, even when the immediate consequences could appear dire. Leadership will always bring pressure, whether from global powers, shareholders, or critics.

The measure of a leader is not whether they can avoid that pressure, but whether they can stand firm in their convictions despite it. In this way, Kagame models something essential: that the role of a leader is not to please, but to protect a vision and see it through.

As a leadership coach, I often draw on his example in my work. When someone begins to make excuses for why they did not follow through, I sometimes ask: How would it land for you if a leader like Kagame dismissed responsibility in this way?

It's a simple reframing, but it helps leaders confront the gap between their words and their actions. True leadership requires the capacity to sit with discomfort - the discomfort of scrutiny, of hard choices, of standing alone in conviction - and to resist the temptation of the easy out. It is this emotional depth, combined with integrity, that makes a leader unshakable.

Of course, Kagame is not without controversy, particularly in international circles. I once had a Danish politician tell me I was "drinking the Kagame Kool-Aid" when I defended Rwanda's decisions. What struck me was not just the dismissal, but the double standard: behaviors tolerated or even celebrated in Western nations are often condemned when they appear in Africa.

The criticism says as much about global power dynamics as it does about leadership. And yet, while perspectives may differ, what cannot be denied is the result: Rwanda today is safer, more stable, and more forward-looking than anyone could have imagined thirty years ago.

As I reflect on my six years here, I realize how profoundly this environment has reshaped my own understanding of power. Power is not about dominance, but about direction. It is not about being liked, but about being trusted.

It is about the capacity to hold a vision steady even when storms gather, and the courage to surround yourself with others who will hold themselves to the same standard.

And so, my anniversary reflection is also a leadership reflection. Rwanda has taught me that leadership is not proven in moments of ease, but in times of relentless pressure.

Those who can remain anchored in their values, unwilling to compromise their integrity, are the ones who transform not only institutions, but identities and futures. In Rwanda, I have not only seen that truth modeled, I have lived within its results.

Rebecca Hansen is a transformational leadership coach and speaker based in Rwanda.