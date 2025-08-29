Nigeria: Govt Raises Passport Fees, Effective September 1

ABUJA: The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced an upward review of fees for the Nigerian standard passport, with the new rates set to take effect from September 1, 2025.

According to a statement posted on its X handle on Thursday by the Service Public Relations Officer, ACI Akinsola Akinlabi, the revised charges will apply only to passport applications processed within Nigeria.

Under the new regime, the fee for a 32-page passport with five-year validity will rise to ₦100,000, while a 64-page passport with ten-year validity will cost ₦200,000.

Before now, the 32-page Passport with 5-year validity cost N50,000 after it was increased from N35,000. Also, the 64-page passport with a 10-year, was N100,000 after being initially increased from N70, 000.

However, passport application fees for Nigerians in the diaspora remain unchanged. Applicants abroad will continue to pay $150 for a 32-page, five-year passport and $230 for a 64-page, ten-year passport.

The NIS explained that the adjustment is aimed at sustaining the quality and integrity of the Nigerian passport while ensuring efficient service delivery.

"The Service remains committed to balancing quality service delivery with the need to ensure passport services are accessible to all Nigerians," the statement read.

The statement reads: "In a bid to uphold the quality and integrity of the Nigerian Passport, the Nigeria Immigration Service hereby announces an upward review of Nigerian Standard Passport fees, set to take effect on 1st September, 2025.

"The review, which only affects Passport Application fees made in Nigeria, now sets a new fee threshold for 32-page with 5-year validity at N100,000 and 64-page with 10-year validity at N200,000.

"Meanwhile, Nigerian Passport Application fees made by Nigerians in diaspora remain unchanged at $150 for 32-page with 5-year validity and $230 for 64-page with 10-year validity.

"The Service reiterates its commitment to balancing quality service delivery with the need to ensure Passport services are accessible to all Nigerians."