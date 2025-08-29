Somalia Adopts Whole-of-Government Approach to Mobilise Climate Finance Through National Climate Fund

Somalia has advanced its climate agenda with the launch of the Somali Climate Finance Trial and the official start of the National Climate Fund (NCF), a move aimed at improving the country's ability to respond to the worsening climate crisis.

The National Inception Workshop, which ran from 27 to 28 August in Mogadishu, brought together over 60 senior figures drawn from state institutions, the business community and civil society groups. The gathering ended with the endorsement of the Inception Report and the Annual Work Plan, setting the direction for the next phase of building Somalia's climate finance system.

The proceedings were inaugurated by the Minister of Finance, Mr Bihi Iman Egeh, who also chairs the NCF Board, alongside the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, H.E. Lt General Bashir Mohamed Jama.

In his keynote address, Finance Minister Bihi Egeh declared strengthening Somalia's access to climate finance as a strategic priority. He pointed out that Somalis persistently confront droughts and floods, along with other climate-related disasters that jeopardise their lives and livelihoods. "Mobilising and managing climate finance through the National Climate Fund will not only enable us to respond more effectively to these urgent challenges but also allow us to plan for a more resilient and sustainable future," he said. "This process demonstrates our government's collective commitment to ensuring that climate resources are channelled transparently and equitably, reaching the communities that need them most."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Participants pointed out that the Climate Finance Trial is an important step in starting the NCF, helping Somalia access various climate funding sources like the Green Climate Fund (GCF), the Adaptation Fund and the Global Environment Facility (GEF), with some support already starting to come into the country.

At the conclusion of the workshop, Liban Obsiye, Executive Director of the NCF, underlined Somalia's commitment to collaborative action. "Partnership is key to building resilience and this process shows Somalia's determination to work collectively to mobilise resources to tackle the climate crisis," he said. "Access to climate finance is about meeting our immediate national needs but also about investing in our long-term stability and sustainable development and protecting the most vulnerable communities from the worsening impacts of climate change."

The NCF was established by a presidential decree from President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to serve as a unified national mechanism for raising, distributing and overseeing climate finance. Its governance structure, led by the Finance Minister, integrates the roles of key ministries and state institutions to ensure coordinated management.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Governance Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For the first time, Somalia is adopting a whole-government approach to climate finance, strengthened by the involvement of private sector actors and civil society organisations formally recognised under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change's (UNFCCC) constituencies.

Authorities maintain that this framework will put Somalia in a stronger position to attract international funding, promote transparency and accountability in the use of resources and ensure that vulnerable communities at the frontline of climate change receive the necessary support.