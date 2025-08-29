Ethiopia Waives Visa Fees for African Climate Summit Delegate

-Ethiopian Airlines provides 20 percent discount for attendees

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia has announced key facilitation measures to encourage broad participation in the Second African Climate Summit (ACS2), including waiving visa fees for registered delegates and providing discounted airfares through Ethiopian Airlines.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the decision to waive visa fees demonstrates Ethiopia's determination to make the summit as inclusive and accessible as possible. The Ministry added that Ethiopian Airlines, the continent's leading carrier, has also introduced a 20 percent discount for summit participants, making it easier for leaders, experts, and stakeholders to travel to Addis Ababa from across Africa and beyond.

The summit, set to take place in less than two weeks, is expected to focus on Africa-driven solutions to pressing climate challenges, with particular emphasis on renewable energy, resilience building, and sustainable development. Preparations are now at their final stages, with Addis Ababa ready to host thousands of delegates, including heads of state, ministers, development partners, and representatives of civil society.

The African Union stressed that ACS2 comes at a decisive moment for the continent as Africa seeks to assert its role in global climate negotiations. The gathering will allow leaders to adopt the Addis Ababa Declaration on Accelerating Global Climate Solutions, a document designed to articulate Africa's common position on climate finance and chart a pathway toward green and resilient development.

Beyond its policy significance, the summit is also expected to highlight Africa's practical contributions to the global climate agenda. Organizers said African-led innovations and community-based solutions will be showcased, underscoring the continent's capacity to lead by example. The event will also provide a platform to build stronger partnerships for a just transition and climate justice.

Observers noted that Ethiopia's proactive measures to ease participation reflect the government's commitment not only to the success of the summit but also to strengthening Africa's collective voice on climate matters. By facilitating wider attendance, the country is reinforcing its role as a hub for continental diplomacy and a champion of Africa's development aspirations.

