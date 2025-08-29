Nigeria: Air Peace Unveils Direct Flight to Brazil, Cuts Travel Time to 7 Hours

Air Peace has taken centre stage in a new chapter of Nigeria-Brazil relations with the successful launch of its maiden Lagos-Brazil flight.

LEADERSHIP reports that the milestone marks a breakthrough in aviation and a powerful symbol of connectivity and enduring partnership between Africa's largest economy and South America's economic powerhouse.

Aviation featured prominently in their dialogue during a recent diplomatic meeting between President Bola Tinubu and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil. Both leaders identified Air Peace as a central player in deepening the two nations' economic, cultural, and social ties.

Speaking at a press briefing after the inaugural flight arrived at Murtala Muhammed International Airport Terminal 2, Lagos, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, commended President Tinubu for his remarkable contributions to the sector.

He noted that Air Peace's achievement was the first tangible fruit of the President's diplomatic shuttle to Brazil.

"What we are seeing today is the first fruit of the diplomatic shuttle of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Brazil. In his wisdom, the President has decided to reopen and expand our economic, diplomatic, and trade relations with Brazil. Brazil is the biggest economy in South America, and Nigeria is Africa's biggest economy. Connecting these two economies was very key to both presidents," he said, praising President Tinubu for empowering the aviation sector to deliver this milestone through Air Peace.

He further highlighted that Air Peace's direct service would simplify travel between Nigeria and Brazil, eliminating the need for long detours through Europe or the Middle East. With the new route, flight time is cut to just seven hours across the Atlantic, a move expected to unlock unprecedented opportunities in trade, tourism, and cultural exchange.

The minister also emphasised that the service would facilitate onward connections across South America, providing direct access to Nigeria and, by extension, to Africa, thereby boosting regional and economic integration.

Also speaking, the chairman of Air Peace, Dr Allen Onyema, lauded President Tinubu for his commitment to building a new Nigeria that offers greater opportunities for its youth.

He stressed that the vision behind Air Peace's expansion reflected partnership and a symbiotic relationship built on respect and mutual growth.

"The President is not seeking partnerships that will lord over us. He is seeking symbiotic partnerships--not parasitic--partners who will respect our sovereignty and not bully us," Onyema said.

He added on the broader connectivity impact: "This is not just a flight; it is a bridge. Connectivity is at the heart of true partnership. By opening this corridor, we are bringing Nigeria closer to Brazil and, by extension, to South America and the Caribbean. This is the beginning of long-lasting opportunities for both regions."

The new Lagos-Brazil service will operate three times weekly, with plans to scale up frequency soon. With this development, Air Peace positions Nigeria as the gateway for West and Central Africa into South America, while simultaneously giving Brazil onward access across the African continent.