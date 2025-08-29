Zimbabwe: Kombi Driver Jailed, Given Life Ban From Driving

29 August 2025
263Chat (Harare)

The Harare Magistrates Court has sentenced a 32-year-old man to two years in prison after he was caught driving against oncoming traffic during rush hour endangering the lives of motorists and pedestrians.

Ruzvidzo Freedom of Hatcliffe was driving a Toyota Hiace when he ignored traffic signals and entered a one-way lane at the busy Second Street (Sam Nujoma) and Upper East Road intersection.

The incident, which occurred during peak-hour traffic caused major obstruction and panic among other road users.

Although no injuries were recorded, the court ruled that Freedom's conduct demonstrated a blatant disregard for public safety.

The Magistrate said his actions posed "a grave risk" and warranted a custodial sentence.

In addition to the jail term, his driver's licence was canceled, and he has been permanently barred from driving vehicles in classes 2, 4, and 5 which include minibuses, trucks and heavy vehicles.

Road safety campaigners have long raised concerns about reckless driving in Harare, particularly by public transport operators.

Authorities have pledged to tighten enforcement in an effort to reduce accidents and restore order on the capital's congested roads.

