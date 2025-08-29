Uganda: NRM Ready to Tackle Corruption in Districts - Museveni

Kampala, Uganda — President Yoweri Museveni closed the NRM Delegates Conference Thursday with a strong call to leaders at all levels to intensify the fight against corruption, particularly in districts, warning that the vice undermines the trust of the people and divides the party.

Museveni stressed that corruption should be condemned and dealt with firmly.

He urged leaders not to frustrate the party's 20 million-strong membership with injustices and misuse of public resources. "Don't annoy our members with corruption and bad practices. When you do that, you divide us," Museveni cautioned, adding that several officials implicated in corruption have already been arrested.

The President also reminded delegates of the seven core principles of the NRM, starting with peace, which he said is guaranteed by the UPDF. However, he tasked local leaders to play a bigger role in monitoring crime, service delivery, and government programs such as the Parish Development Model (PDM).

On infrastructure, Museveni noted the need to properly maintain roads, health centers, and schools, cautioning districts against diverting funds meant for routine road works. He reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring free education in government schools, safe water supply in villages, and efficient drug supply in health facilities.

The president emphasized the importance of wealth creation at the household level, urging leaders to guide citizens in making good use of PDM funds. "Every home must have some wealth. Leaders should ensure that people get their share without deductions and use it properly so they can pay it back and benefit again," he said.

He further highlighted challenges such as poor roads, water scarcity, high school fees, and drug shortages as issues that frustrate citizens and create unnecessary opposition against the ruling party. Addressing these, he said, would strengthen harmony between leaders and the people.

Museveni concluded by reminding delegates of Uganda's broader goals, including access to regional and continental markets, as well as advancing the East African political federation for strategic security. He congratulated the delegates for their support and called for unity in protecting the gains of the NRM.

What the NRM National Delegates Conference Resolved

The National Delegates Conference adopted a series of resolutions aimed at consolidating Uganda's economic progress, strengthening regional integration, and reaffirming President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni as party leader and presidential flagbearer for the 2026 general elections.

Reading the resolutions, NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong said the conference recognized President Museveni's "strategic and visionary document that reflects the revolutionary past of our movement and projects a transformed and united Africa."

He added that delegates appreciated the 17-fold growth of Uganda's economy since 1986, the progress in value addition, and the ongoing transition into a knowledge economy.

"Peace is the foundation of all that we are doing," Todwong told delegates. "It underlines every step we take to anchor the development process we are achieving."

The conference resolved to focus on peace and stability in Uganda, East Africa, and the wider continent, while promoting a people-centered development agenda that emphasizes wealth creation, ICT for job opportunities, market access, and industrialization.

Delegates also reaffirmed their commitment to African integration as a guarantee of strategic security.

International solidarity was also highlighted, with Todwong noting the presence of representatives from several fraternal and revolutionary parties, including South Africa's ANC, Rwanda's RPF, SPLM from South Sudan, and the ruling party of Venezuela.

Apologies were received from ZANU-PF of Zimbabwe, MPLA of Angola, Ethiopia's Prosperity Party, and Algeria's National Liberation Front.

On internal matters, the delegates unanimously endorsed President Museveni as National Chairman of the NRM and flagbearer for the 2026 elections.

They also approved Al-Hajji Moses Kigongo as First National Vice Chairman and confirmed elections for other senior leaders, including Speaker Anita Annet Among as Second National Vice Chairperson. Regional vice chairpersons were also elected, with Mr. Calvin Echodu (Eastern Uganda), Hon. Haruna Kasolo (Central), Hon. Denis Hamson Obua (Northern), Mr. Asiimwe Jonard (Western), Mr. Lokii John-Baptist (Karamoja), and Mr. Uhuru Salim (Kampala) taking up the positions.

The conference further elected heads of special party organs such as Col. Tom Butime (Historical Leaders Forum), Ms. Komuhangi Adrine (Women's League), Mr. Tanga Coleman (Youth League), Hon. Business Penina Kabingani (Elders Forum), Shafik Mwanj (PWDs), and Mr. Mushabe Moses (Veterans League).

Todwong emphasized that the party would not tolerate corruption or electoral malpractice. "We strongly condemn criminality, bribery, and all forms of electoral malpractice, and we endorse urgent investigations into all such cases," he declared.

He also reminded delegates that any disputes arising from the elections would be handled legally. "Once election results are declared, the only way to challenge them is through the courts. That is the process we shall follow," Todwong explained.

However, the resolutions were amended to include investigations by the party elections tribunal over allegations of malpractice during the voting for the Youth League chairperson.