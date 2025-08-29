Madagascar: Japan Supports WFP Food Operations in Madagascar

Antananarivo — The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a timely contribution of JPY 300 million (approximately US$2 million) from the Government of Japan to support humanitarian food assistance to 48,000 vulnerable people in Madagascar's Great South and Southeast. The funding will be used to procure 1,150 metric tons of rice and 173 metric tons of pulses from local and international suppliers. The items will be distributed to families hit hardest by natural disasters, ensuring they have access to nutritious food during times of crisis.

"This contribution is a vital step toward addressing urgent food needs while reinforcing our long-term commitment to Madagascar," said Tania Goossens, WFP Representative and Country Director in Madagascar. "By investing in local procurement and ensuring rigorous food safety standards, we are not only delivering life-saving assistance but also supporting local markets, strengthening supply chains, and building a more resilient future for communities across the country."

Madagascar ranks among the countries most vulnerable to climate-related disasters, owing to its geographic location and fragile ecosystems. With 77 percent of the population living in extreme poverty, recurring threats such as floods, cyclones, droughts, locust infestations, and epidemics continue to exact a heavy toll on lives, livelihoods, and the national economy.

"Japan will continue to work closely with the Government of Madagascar, international organizations, and local communities to build a disaster-resilient society. From 20 to 22 August, Japan hosted the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) in Yokohama.

There, African heads of state and international partners reaffirmed the importance of inclusive and resilient development, with a focus on food security, nutrition, and strengthening capacities to respond to climate change and natural disasters.

The initiative we are signing today reflects this spirit, turning the commitments made at TICAD9 into concrete action. We hope this support will be a meaningful step toward those goals. Climate change and natural disasters continue to impose heavy burdens on the most vulnerable. Through this assistance, Japan aims not only to save lives but also to strengthen community resilience for the future," said H.E. Mr Koji ABE - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Republic of Madagascar and the Union of Comoros.

WFP remains committed to working closely with the Government of Madagascar, development partners, and local communities to save lives, protect livelihoods, and build resilience in the face of recurring climate shocks. This valuable contribution comes at a critical moment, as WFP Madagascar faces a decline in funding for emergency response including preparedness activities.