Africa: Chairperson of the African Union Commission Receives the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia and Head of Aussom

28 August 2025
African Union (Addis Ababa)

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, received the credentials of the newly appointed Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia and Head of the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), Mr. El Hadji Ibrahima Diene.

During their meeting, the Chairperson paid tribute to the African personnel who have served and sacrificed under the AU flag, through AMISOM, ATMIS, and now AUSSOM, in support of Somalia's peace and stability since 2007. He noted that this sustained engagement is a cornerstone of Somalia's modern history and reflects the African Union's deep sense of responsibility for peace and security on the continent.

H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf concluded by stressing that Somalia's stability is of strategic importance for the Horn of Africa, the entire continent, and international peace and security, affirming that under the SRCC's leadership, AUSSOM will continue the AU's unwavering commitment to accompany Somalia on its path to peace and recovery.

