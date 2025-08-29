Africa: Chairperson of the African Union Commission Receives the Special Envoy for Climate Change and Senior Advisor to the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kenya

28 August 2025
African Union (Addis Ababa)

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, received Mr. Ali D. Mohamed, Special Envoy for Climate Change and Senior Advisor to the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kenya, His Excellency Dr William Samoei Ruto.

Discussions focused on advancing Africa's common position on climate change ahead of key global forums. The Chairperson and the Special Envoy emphasized the critical importance of a unified African voice to secure climate justice, increased financing for adaptation and mitigation, and the fulfillment of commitments made by developed nations.

Furthermore, the discussions covered strategies for mobilizing support for the African Union's climate change priorities, and enhancing the continent's resilience to climate-induced challenges.

The Chairperson assured the Special Envoy of the Commission's continued commitment to working closely with all member states to ensure Africa's interests are effectively promoted on the global stage.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mr. Nuur Mohamud Sheekh I Spokesperson of the Chairperson I African Union Commission I Email: SheekhN@AfricanUnion.org | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Read the original article on African Union.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 African Union. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.