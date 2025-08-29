Africa: Chairperson of the African Union Commission Receives the Special Envoy for Climate Change and Senior Advisor to the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kenya

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, received Mr. Ali D. Mohamed, Special Envoy for Climate Change and Senior Advisor to the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kenya, His Excellency Dr William Samoei Ruto.

Discussions focused on advancing Africa's common position on climate change ahead of key global forums. The Chairperson and the Special Envoy emphasized the critical importance of a unified African voice to secure climate justice, increased financing for adaptation and mitigation, and the fulfillment of commitments made by developed nations.

Furthermore, the discussions covered strategies for mobilizing support for the African Union's climate change priorities, and enhancing the continent's resilience to climate-induced challenges.

The Chairperson assured the Special Envoy of the Commission's continued commitment to working closely with all member states to ensure Africa's interests are effectively promoted on the global stage.

