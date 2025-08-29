Eritrea: Effort to Address Demands of Health Facilities

28 August 2025
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 28 August 2025 - Mr. Mateos Gebrezgiabier, Acting Manager of the Pharmaceutical and Medical Supplies Corporation of Eritrea (PHARMECOR), reported that the corporation is working to meet the medicine and medical equipment needs of health facilities.

Mr. Mateos said that the corporation distributes imported medicines and medical equipment to health facilities under the Ministry of Health, as well as to private pharmacies, at fair prices. Similarly, the corporation also distributes 35 types of medicines produced by 'Azel' Pharmaceutical Share Company.

Mr. Mateos further noted that serious technical, quality, and financial inspections are conducted in collaboration with the National Food and Medicine Safety Control both before procurement and before items are put into service. He went on to say that in the first half of 2025, medicines and medical equipment worth over 8 million Dollars were imported, while medicines worth over 42 million Nakfa were produced by 'Azel' Pharmaceutical Share Company and the Orotta Oxygen Producing Plant.

Indicating that in the first half of 2025 medicines and medical equipment worth 351 million Nakfa were distributed to health facilities across the country, Mr. Mateos said that 85% went to facilities under the Ministry of Health and the remaining 15% to other government institutions and private pharmacies. He added that over 23 thousand cubic meters of oxygen were also distributed to health facilities nationwide.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.