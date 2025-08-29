Eritrea: Effort to Address Demands of Health Facilities

Asmara, 28 August 2025 - Mr. Mateos Gebrezgiabier, Acting Manager of the Pharmaceutical and Medical Supplies Corporation of Eritrea (PHARMECOR), reported that the corporation is working to meet the medicine and medical equipment needs of health facilities.

Mr. Mateos said that the corporation distributes imported medicines and medical equipment to health facilities under the Ministry of Health, as well as to private pharmacies, at fair prices. Similarly, the corporation also distributes 35 types of medicines produced by 'Azel' Pharmaceutical Share Company.

Mr. Mateos further noted that serious technical, quality, and financial inspections are conducted in collaboration with the National Food and Medicine Safety Control both before procurement and before items are put into service. He went on to say that in the first half of 2025, medicines and medical equipment worth over 8 million Dollars were imported, while medicines worth over 42 million Nakfa were produced by 'Azel' Pharmaceutical Share Company and the Orotta Oxygen Producing Plant.

Indicating that in the first half of 2025 medicines and medical equipment worth 351 million Nakfa were distributed to health facilities across the country, Mr. Mateos said that 85% went to facilities under the Ministry of Health and the remaining 15% to other government institutions and private pharmacies. He added that over 23 thousand cubic meters of oxygen were also distributed to health facilities nationwide.