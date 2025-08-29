Eritrea: Workshop On Massawa Historical Architecture Revitalization Plan

Asmara, 28 August 2025 - The Commission of Culture and Sports organized a workshop today at the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers Hall on the revitalization plan for Massawa's historical architecture.

Ambassador Zemede Tekle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports, underlined the research being conducted in the cultural sector, particularly on tangible heritage, in order to preserve them and raise public awareness. He also noted that the workshop will have significant contribution in sharing information and ideas for the preservation of historical buildings in the port city of Massawa.

At the workshop, research papers were presented focusing on: Background and Historiography of Buildings; High-level Digitalization models; Asmara's Heritage Experience During the Nomination and Post-nomination Process of Asmara City; Conservation and Management Principles of Built Heritage; and the Inventory and Documentation of Historical Architecture in the port city of Massawa, as well as in Akordet and Keren.

Professor Solomon Tesfamariam, Lecturer in Civil, Environmental, and Engineering studies at the University of Waterloo in Canada, presented briefings on samples of Massawa's historical buildings, supported by a digital presentation.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The participants, noting the significance of the workshop, adopted various recommendations. These included taking both past and future considerations into account during the renovation process; ensuring conservation and renovation efforts factor in natural calamities; and giving due attention to integrated management and coordination between partners, among others.