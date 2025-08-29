Algeria: President of the Republic Chairs Working Meeting Dedicated to Trade Sector

28 August 2025
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of National Defense, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, chaired on Thursday a working meeting dedicated to the trade sector and the strengthening of mechanisms aimed at regulating the national market, according to a statement from the Presidency of the Republic.

During the meeting, the President of the Republic instructed to strengthen vigilance in the supply of the national market with various products to prevent any form of disruption or shortage in widely consumed goods.

In this regard, he emphasized the need to act with the required rigor to meet the citizens' needs while ensuring the respect and enforcement of the Republic's laws in the fight against fraud and speculation without harming the food supply for Algerians.

He also praised the integrity of the majority of economic operators and farmers, highlighting their significant role in supporting the state's efforts to organize the market.

The meeting was attended by Interim Prime Minister, Sifi Ghrieb, Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Defense and Chief of Staff of the People's National Army, General Saïd Chanegriha, Chief of Staff at the Presidency of the Republic, Boualem Boualem, and ministers responsible for Energy, Mines and Renewable Energy, Finance, Agriculture, Industry, Internal Trade and Market Regulation, Foreign Trade and Export Promotion, and the Pharmaceutical Industry, along with senior officials and representatives from major economic and sector organizations such as the Algerian Interprofessional Cereals Office (OAIC), the National Interprofessional Office of Milk and Dairy Products (ONIL), Agro-industries group (Agrodiv), Naftal, the Central Pharmacy of Hospitals (PCH), Agro-logistics group, and Saidal group, concluded the Presidency of the Republic.

