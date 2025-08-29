Ethiopia: Bajaj Owners Protest Mekelle Downtown Ban - Municipality Defends Move As Long-Term Restructuring

Mekelle — Abel Tsgabu @AbelTsgab

Bajaj owners in Mekelle staged demonstrations this week against a municipal directive banning the three-wheeled vehicles from operating in the city's downtown area. The restriction, first introduced on the eve of the Ashenda festival, has remained in place beyond the holiday, sparking outrage among drivers who say their livelihoods are at risk.

"This decision has devastated my livelihood," said Gidey Hailu, 29, who has driven a Bajaj for years. "We thought the ban was temporary, like in previous Ashenda celebrations. Now it's indefinite. We want to work and live."

On Monday, protesters marched through central Mekelle before gathering at several government and party offices, including the municipality, the zone police office, the president's office, Dimtsi Weyane media, and the TPLF headquarters.

Fiseha Teklemariam, 34, who has driven a Bajaj for 17 years, said he was injured when police used gas and force to disperse protesters after learning the ban was permanent. Tesfay Abrha, 41, added that he cannot repay the loan he took to buy his vehicle. "During the war, we kept the city moving when no other transport was functioning. Now we are being discarded," he said.

Municipal authorities have defended the decision, dismissing claims it was tied to security concerns. Hayat Kedir, head of the Mekelle Municipality Transport Office, said the plan had been in place since 2018 but was delayed by COVID-19 and the war. "As a city grows, you move into mass transport systems--you don't promote three-wheelers," she explained, stressing that the ban will not be reversed.

Residents expressed divided views. Some, like businessman Mebrahtu Hagos, welcomed the move as a step toward reducing congestion. "If Mekelle wants to look like a real capital, we need order and better transport," he said. Others criticized the policy for disproportionately affecting low-income households. "Bajaj was the only affordable option for me to get to work downtown. Taxis now cost double," said Saba Araya, a mother of three.

Drivers said demonstrations were staged on 25 and 26 August, though initially planned for three days. Their representatives remain in discussions with municipal authorities, but officials insist the decision is final.

The ban comes as Mekelle and the wider Tigray region struggle to recover from the two-year war. An Addis Standard analysis revealed soaring prices of staple goods such as teff and cooking oil, worsening fuel shortages, and collapsing household incomes. Families across the region report being forced to sell property, take loans, or rely on remittances to survive. Daily laborers and small traders have been hit hardest.

Drivers argue that removing Bajajs, one of the city's most affordable transport options, will only intensify hardship for both operators and commuters.