Africa: The Second Africa Climate Summit (Acs2) Announces Advanced Preparations for a Landmark Summit

The African Union Commission (AUC) and the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (GoE) is pleased to announce significant progress in preparations for the Second Africa Climate Summit (ACS2). The Summit, a pivotal event for continental and global climate action, is set to take place from 8-10 September 2025, with a series of pre-summit events running from 5-7 September 2025 at the Addis International Convention Center (AICC), Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

With nearly two weeks remaining, the ACS2 is poised to deliver on its theme, "Accelerating Global Climate Solutions: Financing for Africa's Resilient and Green Development," with a dynamic program of events, ensuring a continental Africa-led climate solutions, partnerships, and investments.

Speakers Confirming and Programming Advanced

ACS2 will feature a combination of mandated events, official side events, pavilions and exhibitions providing participants with a rich and diverse program.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Mandated Events: Official opening of the Summit and pavilions and Closing Ceremonies, High-Level National Statements, Over 50 Thematic High-level and Technical Panels, and the Closed Consultation and Adoption of the Addis Ababa Declaration.

Official Side Events: Over 170 approved side events covering wide range of topics including Nature-based Solutions, Technological Solutions, Energy, Agriculture and Food Systems, Cities, Just Transitions, Green Minerals, Early Warning Systems, Health, Finance and Investment including reforms of global architecture and policy, among others.

Pavilions: Thematic, regional, and country pavilions, with about 24 pavilion spaces already allocated.

Exhibitions: More than 30 exhibitions mainly from private sectors are registered to showcase their green innovations, technologies, and partnerships are going to be showcased.

Confirmed Speakers: The Summit is set to welcome a distinguished group of leaders and experts, with confirmations from high-level speakers from across Africa and invited international guests, including the UN Secretary-General.

Pre-summit events: The ACS2 will be preceded with pre-summit events including Thirteenth Conference on Climate Change and Development in Africa (CCDA-XIII), the second African Youth Climate Assembly 2025 and the African Group of Negotiators (AGN) from 5-7 September 2025.

A Coordinated and Harmonized Preparations for the Two Back to Back Events (the CW2 and the ACS2) are proceeding

Preparations for the ACS2 are advancing rapidly in coordination with the upcoming Climate Week 2-2025 (CW2) and the Second Africa Climate Summit (ACS2), which are hosted at the AICC. Together, these events coupled with the important pre-summit events will position Africa at the center of global climate discussions, creating synergies between continental solutions and international processes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate Africa International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The African Union Commission and the National Organizing Committee (NOC) continues to work closely with governments, partners, and stakeholders to ensure a seamless and impactful experience for all delegates. The NOC extends its sincere gratitude to those organizations that have financially and technically supported the ACS2 and CW2.

Registration & Media Accreditation

All interested participants and media representatives are reminded that the registration is continuing. Yet, the registration for hosting side events and pavilions has already been closed.

All participants who are not yet registered but interested to attend the ACS2 must register through the ACS2 website at: https://africaclimatesummit2.et/registration/.

Journalists and media representatives seeking accreditation must apply through the online registration system on the AU website: https://accreditation.au.int/en/form/second-africa-climate-summit. The deadline for media accreditation is August 31, 2025.

All delegates and media representatives are encouraged to complete their registration early to ensure a smooth and timely accreditation process.