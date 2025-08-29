Rwanda: Gasamagera Applauds RPF Relations With Uganda's NRM

Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF) Secretary General, Wellars Gasamagera, has reaffirmed the commitment to good relations with Uganda's ruling party, the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Gasamagera, who attended an NRM conference in Kampala, noted that the two parties have a lot in common, including the ideology of Pan-Africanism and a "common critical understanding that regional integration is not a choice but a necessity."

He further expressed the RPF's commitment to continued friendship and collaboration with the NRM.

The two-day NRM National Delegates Conference, held at Kololo Independence Grounds in the Ugandan capital city, was also attended by representatives of other ruling parties in the region.

The meeting was presided over by Uganda's President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, who also serves as the NRM's National Chairman.