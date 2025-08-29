Rwanda: Kenyans Triggered After Spanish Tourist Pours Beer Down Elephant Trunk

Several investigations have been launched after a Spanish man in Kenya posted videos of himself pouring beer down an elephant's trunk, sparking anger on social media.

He was filmed in a wildlife reservation drinking from a can of Tusker, a popular local beer, before giving the rest of it to the elephant, the BBC reported on Thursday, August 28.

ALSO READ: Smugglers of rare African ants plead guilty before Kenya court

"Just a tusker with a tusked friend," he captioned one clip posted on Instagram, which was later deleted from his account after a backlash from Kenyans in the comments.

The footage analysed by the BBC was authenticated as genuine. The landscape and a well-known bull elephant point to it being filmed at the Ol Jogi Conservancy in the central county of Laikipia.

ALSO READ: Kenya battles wildfires in major wildlife parks amid severe drought

A member of the staff contacted by the BBC at the privately owned wildlife sanctuary was shocked by the behaviour - and said the videos would be passed on to "the relevant authorities".

"This should never have happened. We're a conservation and we can't allow that to happen," the staffer, only identified as Frank, said.

"We don't even allow people to go near the elephants."

Read the full story here.